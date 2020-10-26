Sharon M. Reed

Sharon M. Reed, 76, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on October 23, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s with her family by her side at Edenbrook, Platteville.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Cornelia. Friends may call from 9:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. The family is requesting people wear a face covering and practice social distancing during your time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, Cornelia. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Sharon was born on July 26, 1944 in Platteville, daughter of Wilbur and Wilma (Butson) Stanton. Sharon was united in marriage to James “Jim” Reed on October 12, 1963 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Platteville. She graduated from Platteville High School and later from Madison Area Technical College where she studied finance and accounting. After raising her children, Sharon worked at Land’s End for 20 years and also at Southwest Accounting, Lancaster, for many years, during peak tax season. Sharon had a strong faith and was an active member of the Mt. Zion United Church of Christ where she was the church organist and choir director. For many years, she was 4-H leader for the Cornelia Badgers, served on the Platteville School Board, was a Grant County Fair superintendent, and a member of the Red Hatters’. She enjoyed card club and spending time with her many groups of close friends including her dearest friends, her three sisters. Sharon enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, serving others, traveling with Jim, and especially spending time with her family; she was an extra special grandma who spent countless hours loving, spoiling, and supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Jim; three children, Julie (Troy) Adrian, Lori (Phil) Garthwaite, and Todd (Carrie) Reed; five grandchildren, Daniel, Kyle and Kaitlyn Reed and Ian and Ty Adrian; three great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Hailee and Paislee; her mother, Wilma Stanton; sisters, Rita Stanton, Nancy (Tom) Butson and Peggy Elwell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joyce Alt, Betty (Bob) Whitaker, Kathy Schwab, Marlene Winkers, Roger (Jane) Reed, Steve “Savage” Reed, Larry (Patty) Reed and Creg (Patty) Reed; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur, sister, Carol and grandparents, Warner & Grace Stanton and Jess & Ina Butson.

The family wishes to thank all of Sharon’s caregivers during her struggle with Alzheimers: Edenbrook of Platteville, St. Croix Hospice, especially Deanna, and Tracy Spensley.