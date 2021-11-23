Sharon L. Westphal

Sharon “Sherry” Lee Westphal, age 78 of Columbus, WI, was received into the Lord’s hands on November 20, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center (Beaver Dam) surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born November 6, 1943 in Summit, WI to Aethol Mae Weber. A short time later, her mother’s parents, Clarence and Pearl Weber, decided to raise her as their own. Sharon was united in marriage to Jonathan Westphal on July 23, 1977, in Lowell, WI.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, and their two blessed children, Lisa Maffet of Verona, WI and Christopher (Megan) Westphal of Madison, WI. She is also survived by four sweet grandchildren, Hannah and Marshall Maffet, and Naomi and Elianna Westphal; her brothers, Joe (Delaney) Stockli, Mark (Pat) Stockli, Doug (Wanda) Stockli; a former sister-in-law, Jean (Roger) Haase; sister-in-law, Sandy Westphal; lifelong friend, Susie Braatz; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, grandparents, mother-in-law, Harriet Westphal, and brother-in-law, Robert Westphal.

Sharon graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. Her greatest joy was the telephone! Her first job was with Ma Bell (before it went dial) as a switchboard operator in Watertown, WI. She later joined Brandt and was soon known as “the voice of Brandt” for more than 20 years. She then spent several years at home raising their children before she started work as a secretary for elementary schools in the Columbus School District, retiring in 2006. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Beaver Dam, WI and relied on the power of praying to God.

Sharon enjoyed connecting people, even beyond the switchboard and secretary desk. The telephone allowed her to stay connected to friends/family and receive the daily calls from her children that updated her about the shenanigans of the grandchildren from the day before. She was always ready to hear a good joke and provided plenty of quick retorts. Having lived in the city prior to her marriage, she adapted well to living in her country treehouse. She loved to watch the squirrels, turkeys, deer, frogs, woodpeckers, and finches as part of her daily life.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors and staff of Marshfield Medical Center (Beaver Dam), St. Mary’s Hospital (Madison), Prairie Ridge Health Hospital (Columbus), and Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation of Juneau in helping her transition to her heavenly body.

If desired, memorials in Sharon’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.

Visitation for Sharon will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Lowell Cemetery.

