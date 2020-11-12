Sharon L. Sellers

MADISON – Sharon L. Sellers, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Sienna Meadows in DeForest.

She was born on Oct. 20, 1937, in Yankton, S.D., the daughter of Marvin and Peggy Strub.

Sharon received her RN degree and took tremendous pride in her job as an operating room nurse for the UW Hospitals for many years. She enjoyed travelling, reading and visiting with friends.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Amanda Simsiman; son-in-law, Roger Simsiman; grandchildren, Robert, Ben and Luke; special friends, Melissa McCorison and Paula Gorham; and her brothers, Lawrence and James.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420