Sharon Koeller, 71, Madison Wisconsin formerly of Platteville passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center exactly one year and eleven days after being diagnosed with cancer.

Memorial mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 3:30 P.M., friends may also call from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Sharon was born Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1950, the first daughter of Monroe E. and Mary P. (Reuter) Koeller.

Sharon began her career with the State of Wisconsin in 1968 working for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in Madison. In 1971, she transferred to the Division of Motor Vehicles and began working for the Driver’s License Bureau in Platteville. She eventually transferred to Wisconsin Rapids and later to Madison where she retired in 2008 after 40 years with the state. She also took a second job teaching Traffic Safety School at MATC for a number of years.

One of Sharon’s goals in life was to become a licensed private pilot. She accomplished this goal in 1974. Another goal of Sharon’s was to travel. She visited all 50 states, traveling to Hawaii twice, and several of the Canadian Provinces. She was fortunate to have a travel buddy in her friend, Diana Dunham. They took many trips together. Some of Sharon’s destinations in her travels were places she had seen on Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives.

Sharon adopted Kanuke, her first dog in 1995. She later adopted two more dogs, Nakita and Kody. The “boys” were her children and they were very good for her and she was very good to them.

Sharon was an avid reader. She also enjoyed spending with her family, going out to eat with her friends and going on day trips to various parts of the state. Sharon was a very kind hearted, caring, generous person. She was a good daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. If someone needed something, she would help in any way she could.

She is survived by her sister, Connie Koeller, nephew, Calvin (Sara) Koeller, several great-nieces and nephews, one aunt, Lenice Flesh, one uncle, Leonard “Ben” Koeller, and numerous cousins.

The family would like to thank Diana Dunham, Sharon’s neighbors, Nancy and Andy, and her other friends for all the help and caring they gave to Sharon over the years especially this past year while she was battling cancer.

