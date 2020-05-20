Sharon K. Carpenter

Site staff by Site staff

Sharon Kay Carpenter, 76, of Dubuque, Iowa, died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home at Luther Manor.

A private family service will be held at the Melby Funeral Home. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Sharon was born to the late Leonard and Velma (Chase) VanNatta on September 8,1943 in Dubuque, Iowa. She grew up on the family’s farm north of Dickeyville, along with her late brother Marlyn. After graduating from Platteville High School, Sharon attended Bayless Business School and moved to Madison, Wisconsin. Upon returning to the Tri-states in 1970, Sharon began her career as an in-home childcare provider and cared for many families. In addition to spending time with her own four children, Sharon enjoyed traveling, attending church conventions, and learning new skills. She even learned sign language, after learning a neighbor was deaf. She loved connecting with new people and made everyone she met feel loved. Sharon joined her church at the age of 18 and was a devout Christian, attending church weekly and raising her children in her faith. Later in life, Sharon spent time as a resident at Mount Pleasant home, Bell Tower Retirement Community, and eventually spent her last few years at Luther Manor, where she enjoyed razzing the other residents and staff.

Sharon is survived by her four children, Brian (Jill Walske) Carpenter, Jason (Sara) Carpenter, Audrey (Frank) Stammers, and Julie (Kevin) Filter; four grandchildren, Skylar and Hayden Carpenter, Wesley and Levi Filter; and 4 granddogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Velma; brother and sister-in-law, Marlyn and Judy VanNatta; and childhood best friend and cousin, Gloria VanNatta.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Cao and the nursing team at Finley Hospital, the team at Hospice Dubuque, and the many caregivers who have helped make Sharon’s life better through their thoughtfulness and actions over the past 10 years. Also, thank you to Sharon’s faith community for always keeping her in their prayers and taking time to visit.