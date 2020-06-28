Sharon Espinosa

Highly self-motivated and with sharp intelligence, Sharon went on to earn her RN, BSN, and master’s degrees all while working full time. When her career ended, she was Director of Medical Management for Quartz Health Solutions, where she was recognized as a passionate, resourceful leader. Sharon loved being the boss – the challenges, the choices, and especially the people. With the support of her dedicated team, Sharon continued to work for many weeks and months after her cancer diagnosis, despite pain and increasing physical limitations. She was a dream boss who held herself to the highest standards, and who encouraged everyone to reach their unique potential.

Sharon was motivated by a deep humanity and concern for others. She was a fighter, a woman of determination who made her own way in the world. She brought a positive attitude to life, and her indomitable spirit is an inspiration to all who knew her.

Sharon, age 58, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was the daughter of Jerry and Diane Fricken of Fond du Lac. Sharon married Rick Roll on Nov. 29, 2002, in Madison. In addition to her parents and husband, Sharon is survived by her brother, Paul Fricken (Dave Seaman); her wish daughter, Mindy Tokarski; parents-in-law, Jim and Sandy Roll; brother-in-law, Todd (Kat) Roll and their son, Max; and a large extended family and many friends. Sharon is also missed by Robbie, her beloved cat.