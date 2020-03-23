Sharon E. Brugger

Site staff by Site staff

Sharon E. Brugger, 79, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, with her family at her side.

Private family services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. A public memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Sharon was born on January 7, 1941 in Mobridge, South Dakota, daughter of Thorvald and Emma (Geigle) Gunderson. She was married to Dwayne Bendorf, Sr. in 1962 and together they had five children. On September 5, 1987 she was united in marriage to John Brugger at the Free Methodist Church, Platteville. In 1962 Sharon began her career as a CNA and worked at Parkview Terrace (Manor Care/ Edenbrook) in Platteville for 38 years, retiring in 2009. She was a caring and giving person which showed in every aspect of her life.

She was a member of the Free Methodist Church, Platteville, where she gave of her time and energy serving in many capacities for the church. She was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary, enjoyed tending to her flowers, and time spent with friends in her coffee clutch at McDonald’s. Sharon and John loved to travel, visiting family and friends, and was known for her famous saying “Catch you later!”

She is survived by her husband, John; 8 children, Del Rae (Steve) Cushman, Dwayne Bendorf, Jr., Susan (Paul) Elgin, Melody (Paul) Severson, Dan (Janet) Brugger, Carol Marx, Brenda (Stephan) Jansen, and Tim Brugger; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gale Bendorf; great-granddaughter, Gwendolyn Hope Cushman; and son-in-law, Jeffry Marx.

– Catch you later! – Sharon