Sharon D. Ray

Sharon D. Ray, age 79, entered eternal rest and was reunited with the love of her life, David, on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Sharon was born to Howard and Avis (Evans) Douglas on September 1, 1942. She attended Mineral Point High School where she met David and then married on New Year’s Eve, 1960, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, WI. In 2009, she retired from SWCAP where she managed the food pantry. This helping hand gave her joy and a sense of pride to serve the area counties.

Sharon was well-known for her lack of patience, not holding back her opinion, and a knack for ‘telling it like it is’. She always told you the truth, even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. With that said, she was genuine at a fault. Due to her competitive nature (which has trickled down to her children), Sharon was a great contender. She was no stranger to the mound as one of the finest softball pitchers, she loved gliding a ball across the wooden planks of a bowling alley and she wouldn’t dare miss a tee-time for the opportunity of a hole-in-one.

She wasn’t your average soft-spoken grandma. She was the fun, quick-witted grandma who teased, poked and made you earn your bragging rights in a game of Go Fish. What’s not to love about a woman who loved her children and grandchildren… almost as much as she loved the Brewers, Packers and a fist-pounding game of Euchre?

She is survived by her children Sherry Ray, Duane Ray (Pam) and Rina Salverson; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Ray; 12 grandchildren, Ben, Nikki, Mike and Katy Ray, Chris Graber and Cory Bennett, David Greene, Morgyn Ray, Melissa Kowalksi and Bryant Ray, Logan and Alex Salverson; and her 15 great-grandchildren. Sharon is also survived by her siblings Arlen and Debra; sister-in-law, Alvina and brothers-in-law John, Billy and Clyde.

Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David, who undoubtedly greeted her with open arms, an infectious smile and an ice-cold Pepsi; children, Dennis, Robin and Carolyn; granddaughter, Mandy; parents, ‘Bud’ and Avis; and her siblings, Barb and Bruce.

Friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Gorgen Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held for the family at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Mineral Point.

We, Sharon’s children, would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mom’s ‘mini-me’ (her granddaughter), Cory Bennett. Because of you, Cory, and your tireless dedication, love and compassion for Mom, we knew she was in good hands up until her final breath. You are proof that angels do walk among us.

