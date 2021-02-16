Sharon A. Martin

Site staff by Site staff

DEFOREST – Sharon A. Martin, age 66, of DeForest, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

She was born on May 2, 1954, in Madison, the daughter of Lyle and Doris (Lawrence) Ziegler.

Sharon was born and raised in the Seminary Springs area where she went on to graduate from Sun Prairie High School, class of 1972. She attended a one room school before moving to the Sun Prairie School District. Growing up on a farm, she was gifted an acre of land to raise tobacco. After planting and harvesting it she had enough money for a trip to San Francisco to visit her aunt and uncle.

After high school, she moved to Florida and started her family. In the 1980’s she returned back to Sun Prairie. Sharon worked for the Federal Government for many years in the U.S. Marshall Office, FBI and most recently for the US Attorney’s Office, retiring in June of 2018. She took great pride in her work and was a warrior breast cancer survivor. Sharon enjoyed making hand stamped cards, cooking and baking and loved traveling.

Sharon is survived by her two sons, Shane (Charlene) Martin and Shawn (Jennifer) Martin; grandchildren, Dawson and Blake, and Cassidy, Shelby, Samuel, Landon and Sawyer; a brother, Dan Ziegler; and two sisters, Linda (John Holmes) Ziegler and Connie Ziegler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Larry Ziegler.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends are able to safely gather.

Sharon’s family wishes to thank Dan Graber, her colleague and friend for all his support over the years and her cardiology nurses for all the care they provided.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.