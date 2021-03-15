Sharing a story by sharing a screen: American Family Children’s Hospital resumes volunteer program virtually

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Sounds of a beloved children’s book echo off the yellow-painted walls of Noah Tasarvosky’s childhood home.

He’s flipping through the colorful pages of an Eric Carle story, telling the tale of an animal who wants to leave a farm and see the world.

He’s energetic. Engaging. And sharing the story while sharing a screen with one-year-old Faith.

Tasarvosky is one of the volunteers at American Family Children’s Hospital, which resumed its volunteer program three weeks ago online. Patients, like Faith, can use a beside tablet to socialize with a volunteer.

“She’s been in a hospital bed her entire life. Or a hospital room,” her mom, Lindsey said. “The more interactions that she has with people, that’s what we want. That’s what we are hoping for to help with her development.”

“It’s great to see that what I’m doing is actually doing something,” Tasarvosky said.

































In a pre-pandemic world, volunteers would visit the hospital seven days a week. They would read books, play games and do anything possible to help patients feel a sense of normalcy.

“Our volunteers are the cornerstone of so much of what we are able to offer for our patients as far as support, play and socializations,” said Tricia Nicoll, a volunteer coordinator for the hospital. “It just warms everybody’s hearts to have the volunteers back in that capacity even though it’s a little different.”

Volunteers underwent extra training to learn how to connect with children virtually. Hospital staff expect both in-person and virtual options to be offered to patients in the future.

“I’m not able to be here all day everyday,” Lindsey said. “We do try to come in everyday, but just knowing there is someone spending time with her, even if it is virtually, that’s exactly what we wanted.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.