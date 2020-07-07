Shari Ann Rank

Site staff by Site staff

MONONA-Shari Ann Rank, 61, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home in Monona, Wis.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1958, to Fred and Naomi (Abdoo) Rank in Madison.

After graduating from Monona Grove High School, Shari attended the University of Wisconsin- Madison where she earned a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy. During her career she held PT positions in Neenah and Madison. Her final position was at Meriter Hospital before she was forced to retire for health reasons.

Shari deeply loved her family and enjoyed sharing gifts with different ones. She also had a soft spot for dogs, especially her Golden Retriever, Gracie, and at Christmas would always have a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. She was a lifelong football fan and loved watching Green Bay Packers and UW Badgers games. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

For many years, she lived with her mother. In the final years of Naomi’s life, Shari was her primary caregiver until Naomi passed away at age 97 in June 2017. During her life, Shari faced different health challenges, but she was a fighter who sought to overcome these problems. In 2018, she had a kidney and pancreas transplant, which freed her from being diabetic after for 43 years.

Shari is survived by her older sisters, Rita and Lori Henley (Mike); niece, Rachel Henley; and nephew, Daniel Henley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a baby sister, Linda.

A PRIVATE Graveside Service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, with Fr. Chad Droessler presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Our UW Health Transplant Fund (https://secure.supportuw.org/give/?custom=med02&id=819a4e36-c044-439c-aec4-86f8c10c06aa&appeal=62).

Her sister Lori would like to thank Dr. Al Musa for the compassionate care he gave Shari for many years. She would also like to acknowledge the kindness Carolyn, Tom and Teri, and Mary Anne showed to Shari.

Shari now is free from physical suffering and has the promise of a new body in a heavenly home where there is no more suffering or tears.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420