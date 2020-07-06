Shannon R. Plowman

Site staff by Site staff

Shannon R. Plowman, 42, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, July 3, 2020 at UW – Hospital, Madison, after heart complications.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be made to the Shannon Plowman Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Shannon was born on February 7, 1978 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Richard “Rick” and Christine “Chris” Travis. Shannon graduated from Cuba City High School in 1996 and then attended NICC where he earned an Associates Degree in welding. On August 20, 2016 he was united in marriage to his best friend and love of his life, Sonja Brogley in Dubuque, Iowa. Their marriage was built to last as they made it a priority to put their family and love for one another first, sharing the strong belief that marriage isn’t just about love, its about a commitment to the “long haul”. Shannon had a great love for working on cars, especially Subarus; where he worked at the Auto Ranch in Dubuque for over 20 years. Shannon was well known for his wise cracks and sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. He also enjoyed riding his Harley with his wife, listening to music, and most of all, spending time with his beloved children.

Shannon is survived by his devoted wife, Sonja; six children, Brandon, Brianna, Brody, Elaina, Evelyn, and Ashlynne; his parents, Rick Plowman and Chris Travis; sister, Shawn Perry; brother, Shane (Jenny) Plowman; father-in-law, Jack Brogley; brother-in-law, Josh (Jerilee Ashman) Brogley; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Bill Plowman, his aunt, Linda McMurry and mother-in-law, Veronica “Roni” Brogley.