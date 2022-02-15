Shane Robert “Shaner” Pulling

Shane Robert “Shaner” Pulling earned his wings on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Shane was born, a beautiful blue-eyed, blonde-haired boy, on Thursday, July 13th, 1967, at Madison General Hospital, in Madison Wisconsin into the loving arms of his mother Marsha Allred (Markstrom) who from the day of his birth to his last day on earth stood by his side never wavering in her devotion and love; and his father, Robert Pulling Jr.

Shane attended Monona Grove Highschool in Monona, WI. Shane was co-owner of a paint company in Eugene, Oregon called Feather Fine Painting, he was a very skilled painter and beautified hundreds of homes in his career. He was affectionately called Shaner the painter because of this skill.

His greatest joy in life and his continued connection to love was his eldest nephew Takoa, whom he held dearest of all humans on earth. Shane was an avid guitar player creating beautiful music, he wrote beautiful songs, drew lovely pictures, and wrote poems. He was a champion for those who struggled and when he came upon a soul in need, he did what he could to help while others turned away.

Shane is survived by his Mother, Marsha L. Allred (Markstrom). His father Robert Pulling Jr, Paternal Grandmother Doris Shropshire (Pulling), younger brothers Jason T. Pulling (Tricia Pulling), Deerfield, Wi and Benjamin J. Allred, Eugene, Oregon and younger sister Jennifer Allred, Waunakee, Wi.

He was and will always be an important part of this family, the son, the brother, the uncle that was loving, compassionate and loyal will live on forever in our history.

Shane will be greeted by those who went before him; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Markstrom of Madison, WI; paternal Grandfather, Robert Pulling Sr. of Madison, WI; aunt, Theresa Klinkner (Markstrom) and Cousin Beeper of Madison, Wi; and step-father, Terrance Russell Allred of Wonder, Oregon.

There will be no service or burial

In lieu of flowers or donations, please honor his memory by being kind to those who are less fortunate and always strive to be a better person, remember we are all fighting some kind of battle, compassion is a healing bridge. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

