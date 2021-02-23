Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers in interview

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It’s official: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are engaged.

The “Big Little Lies” actor announced the news on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Rodgers first said he was engaged earlier this month after slipping it into his NFL MVP acceptance speech, though he didn’t mention Woodley’s name at the time.

