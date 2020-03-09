Sex offender released to public, will live in Darlington

DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections notified the Darlington Police Department on Monday that a registered sex offender will live in Darlington.

According to a news release, Alan J. Liphart, 36, will be living in an upstairs apartment at 209 Main Street, Darlington, effective Tuesday.

The release said Liphart will be on GPS monitoring.

Officials said Liphart’s targeted victims were minor males.

Liphart will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors or contact with victims. He also cannot consume drugs and must be a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin sex offender registry.

Liphart is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs about 175 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes with piercings in his left and right ears.



