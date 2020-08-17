Sex offender accused of exposing himself near playground, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a registered sex offender was arrested after dropping his pants near a playground.

Officers were dispatched to Hiestand Park on Milwaukee Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses said several children were present when a man exposed himself, according to an incident report from the Madison Police Department.

Madison police arrested David D. Beaugrand, 60, on possible lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct charges.

