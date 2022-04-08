Severe Weather Week: Climate change’s impacts on severe weather in Wisconsin

'It's changing the ground rules on us,' expert says

by Dana Fulton

MADISON, Wis. — As we look into the future of severe weather in Wisconsin, it’s clear climate change will have an impact.

“It’s changing the ground rules on us,” says Deke Ardnt, chair of the National Climate Extremes Committee. Ardnt is in charge of collecting, monitoring, and protecting global climate data. The database is full of decades of thorough information, while some of the temperature and rain data goes back hundreds of years.

Some weather elements, such as cloud cover or dew points, are difficult to track through the years. Other elements are fairly simple to monitor and give a clearer picture of the change.

One of those elements is rain, specifically heavy rain. Ardnt says our big rain events continue to get bigger.

“It’s getting bigger in two ways,” says Ardnt. “The 50-year rainfall event is bigger. The other way it is getting bigger is that we live in a warmer world, and the annual rainfall budget is coming in bigger events. It’s coming more from the bigger events and much less from the smaller events.”

RELATED: Severe Weather Week: Keeping yourself safe during severe weather

The other element that is fairly simple to track is temperatures.

While flooding and heatwaves are their own forms of severe weather events, moisture and temperatures are also two incredibly important variables for severe weather and tornadoes.

The problem with variables is, frankly, their variability. With climate change impacting each individual element, it’s difficult for research meteorologists to create a crystal-clear picture of the future. However, scientists are confident that the combination of those changing variables will lead to bigger, more impactful events.

“We have sort of a Goldilocks problem,” says Harold Brooks from the National Severe Storms Laboratory. “It’s a balancing problem. Will the ones that increase be more important than the ones that decrease as we go into the future?”

RELATED: Severe Weather Week: Alerts, how to receive them & keeping your family safe

One of Brooks’s concerns is the growing trend of high-impact severe weather days. He says, in the 1970s, the United States saw 170 days with at least an EF-1 tornado. Now, that number is down to about 100 days. Seeing a decrease in the number of days sounds like a trend in a good direction, however, the data shows we’re now seeing more days that have a lot of tornadoes on the ground. Tornado outbreaks are becoming more common.

“The reality is it is changing, and it has consequences,” says Ardnt.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.