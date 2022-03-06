Severe weather, strong winds damage Stoughton homes

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Severe weather impacted communities across the Midwest Saturday night, including in southern Wisconsin.

Multiple buildings across Stoughton were damaged, and some residents were left without power. At 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, Alliant energy reported 1,500 outages in Dane County alone. Nearly 1,400 outages were reported in Jefferson County.

Stoughton Utilities reported that multiple neighborhoods were still without power Sunday morning.

A line of power poles was blown over by the winds, and some residents are expected to be without power until Sunday afternoon.

