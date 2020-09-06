SEVERE WEATHER: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

MADISON, Wis — Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across southern Wisconsin during the afternoon and evening hours today.

However, there is still some uncertainty into whether or not thunderstorms will actually develop, due to the rain Sunday morning. The morning rain has stabilized the atmosphere, but if the clouds are able to clear, sunshine will help to destabilize the atmosphere, and showers and thunderstorms may develop this afternoon as a cold front moves across Wisconsin.

Given the severe weather parameters in place today, all severe weather hazards will be possible, which includes large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.

To stay updated with the latest severe weather information, download the WISC Weather app from your phone’s app store. You will receive the latest severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service, along with updates from your First Warn Weather team. And the best part, it’s free!