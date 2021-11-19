Severe Winter Weather Awareness Week: Climate change effects on Wisconsin winters

by Dana Fulton

MADISON, Wis. — Winter in Wisconsin can be summed up in two words: snow and cold.

But in recent years, it hasn’t been quite as cold. Of the four seasons, the changing climate has impacted winter the most, with the average winter temperature in Madison going up almost five degrees since 1970.

RELATED: Severe Winter Weather Awareness Week: Breaking down winter weather terminology

Wisconsin still sees its cold stretches, but the average lengths of those cold snaps is decreasing, down seven days — one week less of frigid weather.

While many don’t enjoy that cold weather, it’s a crucial part of the ecosystem of southern Wisconsin. The cold snaps help maintain the balance, limiting mosquito populations and helping plant development.

RELATED: Severe Winter Weather Awareness Week: Preparing your home for winter weather

Fewer and shorter cold spells could have strong negative impacts on the environment.

If the state continues on this path, a projection from Climate Central shows a warmer future for Wisconsin winters. Within the century, the state will likely see a drop to fewer than 50 days below freezing.

RELATED: Severe Winter Weather Awareness Week: Preparing your vehicle for winter weather

That warmer weather would not just clip hockey and ice fishing seasons but would have ripple effects across all seasons.

Editor’s note: This story is part of News 3 Now’s First Warn Weather team’s coverage of is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.