Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Southern Wisconsin – Chris

A severe thunderstorm watch has now been issued for areas west of Madison until 7PM. This is ahead of a round of strong to severe thunderstorms expected into the afternoon and evening.

The entire area is under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms into this afternoon. The primary hazards of concern are high winds and hail, though an isolated spin up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Given the high dew points and moisture content to the atmosphere, heavy rainfall and localized flooding is also a concern. Lightning will be prolific in any thunderstorm that goes up, even if it is not severe.

Get the full News 3 Now First Warn Forecast here!