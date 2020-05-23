Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for southern Rock County

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Rock County in south central Wisconsin until 5:15 p.m.

At 4:28 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Orfordville, or 8 miles northwest of Rockton, moving northeast

at 25 mph.

The National Weather Service reported 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Janesville, Beloit, Orfordville, Footville, Newark, Tiffany, Hanover, Avalon, Shopier and Afton may be impacted.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. Remain alert for a possible tornado.

Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments