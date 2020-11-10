Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Rock, Walworth counties

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Rock and Walworth counties until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Rock County has reported tree damage near Beloit and eastern Janesville.

There are also winter storm warnings in the northwestern portion of the state.

A tornado watch remains in effect for the following counties:

Dane

Green

Jefferson

Kenosha

Milwaukee

Ozaukee

Racine

Rock

Walworth

Washington

Waukesha

