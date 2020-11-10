Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Rock, Walworth counties

MADISON, Wis. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Rock and Walworth counties until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Rock County has reported tree damage near Beloit and eastern Janesville.

There are also winter storm warnings in the northwestern portion of the state.

A tornado watch remains in effect for the following counties:

  • Dane
  • Green
  • Jefferson
  • Kenosha
  • Milwaukee
  • Ozaukee
  • Racine
  • Rock
  • Walworth
  • Washington
  • Waukesha

