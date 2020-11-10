Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Rock, Walworth counties
MADISON, Wis. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Rock and Walworth counties until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Rock County has reported tree damage near Beloit and eastern Janesville.
There are also winter storm warnings in the northwestern portion of the state.
A tornado watch remains in effect for the following counties:
- Dane
- Green
- Jefferson
- Kenosha
- Milwaukee
- Ozaukee
- Racine
- Rock
- Walworth
- Washington
- Waukesha
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the highlighted area until Nov 10 5:00PM #News3Now pic.twitter.com/9ffW0342B3
— Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) November 10, 2020
