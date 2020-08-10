Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Green Lake, Marquette counties

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of the News 3 Now Viewing area Monday morning.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for Green Lake and Marquette counties, as well as southern Portage and western Waushara counties until 8:45 a.m., and for northeastern Adams County until 8:30 a.m.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats of the storm. The National Weather Service says people in those area should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

