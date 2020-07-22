Severe storms hit Chippewa County, trees, power lines down

CADOTT, Wis. — Storms left their mark in western Wisconsin overnight where there are reports of trees blocking roadways and power lines down.

Firefighters and law enforcement officers from across Chippewa County are responding to calls about damage and debris, WQOW-TV reported.

One community hard hit is Cadott where trees are blocking streets and power lines are down. So far, no injuries or missing people have been reported.

To help with the cleanup, law enforcement is asking people to stay out of the area to give crews space to work.

