Severe gas leak causes area near Princeton Club to evacuate

MADISON, Wis. — Multiple buildings on Madison’s east said were evacuated Saturday for what officials called a severe gas leak.

Madison Fire Department officials said the leak is coming from underground near the Princeton Club.

Crews are at the scene and buildings within a block were evacuated.

Crews are asking everyone to avoid the area around Eagan Road

No further information has been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

