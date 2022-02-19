Severe gas leak causes area near Princeton Club to evacuate
MADISON, Wis. — Multiple buildings on Madison’s east said were evacuated Saturday for what officials called a severe gas leak.
Madison Fire Department officials said the leak is coming from underground near the Princeton Club.
Crews are at the scene and buildings within a block were evacuated.
Crews are asking everyone to avoid the area around Eagan Road
No further information has been released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
