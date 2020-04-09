Several young men stole items from parked car

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police found one of several young men who stole items from a parked car in the 6200 block of Hammersley Road Wednesday.

According to an incident report, the owner of the car returned from a grocery store and left the car unlocked for a few minutes. When she came back, all of her car doors were open and four or five teens were running from her driveway.

Electronics and several items were missing, the release said.

Others called 911 giving information on the individuals as they ran through backyards.

One 12-year-old boy was taken into custody near Raymond Road and Leland Drive. He was cited for being party to the crime of theft, police said.

The boy was release to a parent.

Before the incident, police were notified of young men looking into the windows of homes in the Gladstone Drive and Tucson Trail area. Descriptions were similar to those who left the Hammersley Road incident.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments