Several windows, cameras, light fixtures damaged outside of Madison’s Leopold Elementary School

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A maintenance worker arrived to Leopold Elementary School on Monday morning to find the building damaged, according to the Madison Police Department.

Several windows, light fixtures and security cameras were broken, police said. All the items were located on the exterior of the school.

Staff members are checking to see if anything inside was damaged or stolen, police said.

Leopold Elementary is located at 2602 Post Road in Madison.

