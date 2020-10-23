Several shell casings found after man shoots at speeding car, Fitchburg police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, police responded to the 2300 block of Post Road for reports of shots fired shortly before 5 p.m.

Police said officers arrived on scene and found several shell casings.

The report said witnesses saw a man in his early 20s firing a handgun at a vehicle that was speeding away.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Fitchburg police.

