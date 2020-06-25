Several Janesville aquatic rec areas reopen with some limitations in place

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Several aquatic rec areas have reopened to the public for the 2020 season, according to the city’s Recreation Division.

Lions Beach, The Bubbler and the Riverside Park Splash Pad have all reopened for the 2020 season.

Lions Beach will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but no lifeguard will be on duty.

The Bubbler, an interactive water feature in downtown Janesville, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Operating hours for the Riverside Park Splash Pad were not listed.

Janesville Recreation Division officials ask all residents to follow several guidelines, including social distancing, following crowd size limitations and proper sanitation recommendations. A full list of guidelines for the three locations is available here.

While some places have re-opened, two of the city’s most popular aquatic rec areas, the Palmer Park Wading Pool and Rockport Pool, will remain closed for the 2020 season.

The city’s indoor lap swim for adults, which is held at Marshall Middle School, is also canceled until further notice.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments