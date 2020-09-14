Several items stolen during Sunday night burglary, Madison police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Several items were stolen Sunday night after someone broke into a home on Madison’s southwest side, according to release by the city’s police department.

Officers were called to a home along the 2500 block of Prairie Road around 10 p.m.

Residents said they awoke to someone shining a flashlight in their room. They called police and the suspect took off running, the release said.

A K-9 team was brought to the home, but unable to lead police to the suspect.

Several items were stolen from the home, police said.

