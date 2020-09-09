Several items stolen during burglary on Madison’s southwest side

MADISON, Wis. — Several items were stolen during a overnight burglary on Madison’s southwest side.

Officers were called out to a home along the 4000 block of Crawford Drive around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Officers said the victim woke up to the sound of someone inside the home. The victim also saw two people near their vehicle and watched them run off, the release said.

Several items were missing from inside the home. Police believe a manual transmission may have prevented the suspects from stealing the victim’s vehicle.

A K-9 officer was used to try and track down the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com

