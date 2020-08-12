Several individuals with handguns rob home, officers attempt traffic stop leading to high speed pursuit

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Officers with the Sun Prairie Police Department were sent to 1310 Park Circle at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an armed robbery.



According to a release, four men with handguns robbed several victims. They took several items including $1,500 in cash and Play Station 4 video game system, which was found by officers.

The release said one of the victims said the suspect vehicle was a black Dodge Charger with red racing stripes. While going to the Park Circle area, an officer found the vehicle at a Kwik Trip on West Main Street.



Officers attempted a traffic stop. The car fled and another officer positioned on West Main Street at U.S. Highway 151 and deployed vehicle tire deflating spikes. The release said two of the vehicle’s tires were hit with spikes.

The pursuit continued onto southbound U.S. Highway 151. The vehicle lost the two spiked tires on the highway. As the pursuit entered the city of Madison on East Washington Avenue, the vehicle was driving more than 100 to 120 miles per hour on two rims with sparks flying from the rims.

The release said because of these factors and the vehicle entering a populated area in Madison, the Sun Prairie Police Department stopped the pursuit. Madison officers found the suspect vehicle abandoned at East Washington Avenue and Lein Road. A K-9 track was done with no results.



A pistol stolen out of Madison was found inside the vehicle.

Sun Prairie Police has a person of interest in custody at the Dane County Jail.

