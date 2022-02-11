Several dozen rally outside Dane Co. Jail calling for more transparency in Quadren Wilson shooting investigation

by Tahleel Mohieldin

Demonstrators rally outside the Dane County Jail on Feb. 11, 2022, in support of Quadren Wilson. WISC-TV/channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Family members and friends of Quadren Wilson, the man shot during a police-involved shooting on Madison’s far east side last week, turned their attention downtown Friday, rallying outside the Dane County Jail and calling for Wilson to return to a hospital to continue recovering from his injuries.

Around 3 p.m., several dozen supporters gathered outside the jail to call for increased transparency in the case. The group blocked Doty Street in front of the jail for less than an hour during their demonstration.

Earlier this week, the Madison Police Department released traffic camera video showing the aftermath of the incident, but the group said that wasn’t enough for them, adding they want to see dashcam footage and have the names of the Division of Criminal Investigation officers involved released.

Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said 21 officers and agents were involved in Wilson’s arrest. Two DCI agents fired their guns during the incident.

Wilson’s family said their biggest concern remains about his treatment and medical care while behind bars.

“I didn’t realize how serious it was until I actually talked to my brother and I realized how much pain he was (in) and how innocent he feels about the situation,” Mane Morris, Wilson’s brother, said. “He literally has no new charges. He’s in there on a probation violation.”

Activists also demanded to speak directly with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, whose agency is investigating.

“Why don’t we have those officers’ names? Somebody tell me why. Because it’s a coverup, that’s what it is.” activist Darryl “King Rick” Farmer said. “Another Black man shot, almost killed by those who are paid to protect and serve.”

