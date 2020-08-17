Garage fire causes significant damage to Portage home

PORTAGE, Wis. — Firefighters from several agencies responded to another fire in Portage on Monday night.

Columbia County dispatch said it received a call at around 5 p.m. regarding a structure fire at 224 West Albert St.

The Portage Fire Department said the fire started in the garage and eventually spread to an attached porch and portion of the house.

Officials said three juveniles were home at the time but no one was hurt. Officials do not know how many residents live in the house altogether, though the family has been temporarily displaced as a result. Portage police said the American Red Cross is helping the residents.

Garage fire on West Albert St , everyone was evacuated safely , Red Cross assisting the family. pic.twitter.com/PU6jlijwTc — Portage Police WI (@PolicePortage) August 18, 2020

Monday’s fire is the second to happen in Portage in less than a week.

