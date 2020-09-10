Several crews respond to barn fire in Town of Sun Prairie

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Crews are at the scene of a barn fire in Town of Sun Prairie on Wednesday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 7:28 p.m. regarding a fire on the 6100 block of County Highway VV.

Officials said a box alarm has been called, which means crews from several different agencies were sent to the scene to help.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.