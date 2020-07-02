Multiple people hospitalized following carbon monoxide incident at Mount Horeb daycare center

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — Several ambulances have been sent to a daycare center in Mount Horeb following a carbon monoxide leak Thursday afternoon.

According to Mount Horeb Fire Chief Jenny Minter, officials responded to the Hearts and Hands Children’s Center on 8900 Ridgeview Road for reports of a carbon monoxide incident inside the gym shortly after 3 p.m.

Minter said construction workers were at the scene and used equipment that had caused the exposure. Officials said a total of 60 people, including 53 students, were inside the gym during the leak and are now being tested. None of the students have shown symptoms or were hospitalized.

However, four workers have been taken to a hospital with varying levels of carbon monoxide poisoning. Mount Horeb Fire said one of the workers is in critical condition, but officials were not able to confirm the conditions of the other three at this time.

Mount Horeb Fire as well as first responders from Oregon, Barneveld and Fitch-Rona are at the scene..

