Several agencies responding to fire in Cottage Grove

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

TOWNSHIP OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Several agencies are responding to a fire in the Township of Cottage Grove Monday night.

The fire started at 9:55 p.m. Monday night on County Highway BB at American Way. Crews from Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Cambridge, McFarland, Marshall, Monona, Sun Prairie and Stoughton are responding. As of 11:30 p.m., the scene is still active and crews are still responding.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as we learn more.

