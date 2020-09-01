Several agencies responding to ‘active situation’ in Cottage Grove

Several agencies from Dane County are responding to an active scene in Cottage Grove.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night in the Township of Pleasant Springs. That incident has moved to Cottage Grove.

No injuries have been reported. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t provide more details at this time. The nature of the investigation and the exact agencies responding haven’t been confirmed. Madison Police said they are assisting.

This is a developing situation, we will update this article with more information as we learn more.

