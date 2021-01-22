Seven-day positivity rate continues downward trend as 91 more hospitalized with COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s seven-day positivity rate for new COVID-19 cases has been steadily declining since early January.

Both the seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person and the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day have seen a consistent decline since Jan. 5. The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person dropped by seven tenths of a percentage point while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day dropped by six tenths of a percentage point, compared to Thursday’s numbers.

While the daily positivity rate has been on the decline, hospitalizations are still in flux on a daily basis. An additional 91 Wisconsinites were hospitalized within the past 24 hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That’s roughly double the number of hospitalizations reported on Thursday.

State and local health officials confirmed an additional 2,075* new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s lifetime total to 530,524*. Health officials also reported an additional 34 deaths Friday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 5,734*.

A total of 56,680 Wisconsinites are now finished with their COVID-19 vaccinations. That’s just under 1% of the entire state’s population.

To date, health care workers have administered 310,256 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Wisconsin has been allocated a total of 779,800 doses since vaccinations began in December. An additional 473,300 doses have been ordered, 100,000 of which were in transit as of Friday afternoon.

As the vaccine rollout continues, state health officials are asking for patience as the demand for vaccine greatly exceeds current supply.

