Seven-day positivity rate continues downward trend; 2 new deaths confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin climbed by more than 600 on Sunday as the state’s seven-day positivity rate continued its month-long downward trend.

According to new data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, officials confirmed an additional 671 cases, bringing the state’s lifetime total to 549,826 cases. With the exception of Dec. 26, 2020, the day after Christmas, this is the fewest new cases confirmed in a single day since Sept. 7, 2020.

Health officials confirmed two new death, bringing total deaths from the pandemic is now at 6,054 after two new deaths were reported.

The number of vaccinated Wisconsinites continued its climb Sunday. A total of 164,026 Wisconsinites have now finished their vaccination series.