Setup begins for Pardeeville’s Chandler Park Holiday Display

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — It’s beginning to look like the holidays in our area.

Pardeeville residents began setting up the city’s annual Christmas lights display in Chandler Park on Saturday.

The display will open the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

This year is the seventh year for the holiday event.

People will be able to drive through free of charge to see the lights and get in the holiday spirit.

Usually Santa is available to meet with kids, but this year he won’t be there due to COVID-19 precautions.

