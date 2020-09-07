Setting a routine can help kids feel less anxious during unusual start to school year

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

Students in Gwinnett County, Georgia return to the classroom in masks. (WGCL)

MADISON, Wis. — As the school year begins, many young students might be feeling stress and anxiety for the first time.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty about how the school year will go. Dr. Jason Moen from SSM Health’s Janesville Family Medicine department suggests families make sure there are some things kids can be certain about at home.

“During these times it’s even more important than normal to develop a routine and have set schedules that kids can follow,” Moen said. “It really makes them feel more comfortable and less anxious.”

He said it’s also important for kids to get a good night’s sleep. That will also help them feel more calm.

Even kids who are generally not the anxious-type may be feeling strain right now. Their lives have been turned upside down and there are a lot of uncertainties they’re facing.

He said children can show anxiety in a variety of ways. Some children may go into a cocoon and suddenly become quiet. Others can begin having outbursts or show anger that is unusual. A child could also be complaining of an upset stomach all the time and not eating normally.