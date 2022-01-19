Seth T. Pratt

by Obituaries

Seth T. Pratt, age 36 of Albany, WI passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 17, 2022 at his home in Albany.

He was born November 1, 1985 in Madison, WI the son of Thomas Quinn and Christi Coughlin. Seth grew up in Sun Prairie, WI where he graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 2004. After high school, Seth proudly worked for Promega for many years. On August 9, 2008, Seth married his best friend Ashley Pratt at Darlington United Methodist Church in Ashley’s hometown of Darlington, WI.

Seth is survived by his wife Ashley at home; father: Thomas (Christine) Quinn of Waunakee, WI, mother: Christi (John) Coughlin of Watertown, WI; his parents-in-law: Tim (Vickie) Pratt of Wiota, WI; two brothers: Corey (Sara) Quinn and Dillon (Alessandra) Quinn both of Madison, WI; a step-brother: Jeremy Herfel of Waunakee; step-sister: Brittany Herfel of Arena, WI; a brother-in-law: Ryan (Carrie) Pratt of Muscada, WI; two nieces: Nessa Quinn and Olivia Flynn; his grandmother: Julie Ward; one uncle: Austin Ward of Madison; and an aunt: Lesley Ward of Madison.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather: Michael Ward; his grandmother: Carol Dean; and his grandparents-in-law: Clifford & Gertrude Pratt and Clinton and Mary Paulson.

Seth was proud to serve his community as a volunteer member of both the Albany Fire Department and Albany EMS as well as serving on the Wiota Fire Department and as part of the Marine Corp Crisis Response. Seth loved the outdoors – always enjoying the time he spent biking, rocking climbing, kayaking, camping, hiking, collecting gemstones, and learning everything he could about astronomy. He was also an avid deer hunter and liked to target shoot with his crossbow.

Seth was a man of many talents. If something was broken he always found a way to fix it. He was always trying to learn something new and became quite good at brewing his own beer. He also had a competitive spirit and made sure to challenge his family and friends to board games, card games, and chess. Seth’s personality was one of a kind. He was witty, funny, and had the best sense of humor. He never allowed himself to have any down time and was always on the go. He was always willing to help anyone out in their time of need no matter the time or day. He was a unique soul that will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew him.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Darlington United Methodist Church (550 Main St., Darlington) with Rev. InSun Lee officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 1:45 P.M. at the church.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Seth’s name.

