Serta Simmons to build new Janesville facility, consolidate existing Beloit and Janesville locations

by Kyle Jones

Serta Simmons Bedding via CNN

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Serta Simmons will build a new manufacturing facility in Janesville, the bedding company announced Tuesday.

The facility, slated to open in 2023, will initially employ over 300 people, with plans to add additional general production and warehousing jobs over the next few years. Serta Simmons’ existing facilities in Janesville and Beloit will be consolidated when the new one opens.

“I’m pleased Serta Simmons Bedding has chosen Janesville to expand their operations,” Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag said in a statement. “We are happy to use one of the few economic development tools we have in the State of Wisconsin to support this development.”

The new 500,000 square foot facility will be located on Innovation Drive and will manufacture products for both the Serta and Beautyrest brands. Serta Simmons Bedding has been making mattresses in Wisconsin as far back as the 1870s.

