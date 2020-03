Sentencing underway for driver who killed 3 Girl Scouts, mother

Site staff by Site staff

An emotional day in court as a judge gets ready to sentence a man who killed 3 Girl Scouts and one of their mothers in Chippewa Falls in 2018.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments