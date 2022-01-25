Sentencing date set for Chandler Halderson, man convicted of parents’ murders

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A sentencing date has been set for the Windsor man convicted of killing and dismembering his parents last year.

Online court records show Chandler Halderson, 23, has a sentencing hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 17.

MORE: Full coverage of the Chandler Halderson homicide investigation and trial — live stream, previous stories, timelines and interviews

Last week, a jury found Halderson guilty of all eight charges he faced stemming from his parents’ murders. The jury deliberated for roughly two hours before reaching a verdict.

He faces up to life in prison due to the first-degree intentional homicide charges, but a judge could decide if he will have the possibility of parole.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Halderson reported his parents, Bart and Krista, missing in early July and was later arrested for lying to police about their whereabouts. The couple was last seen on July 1. Halderson initially said they had planned to visit their cabin in northern Wisconsin for the Fourth of July holiday.

Investigators later found human remains belonging to Bart and Krista scattered in multiple locations around Dane County.

RELATED: Prosecutors claim Chandler Halderson killed parents after lies about college were exposed

During Halderson’s trial, prosecutors argued he killed his parents after they learned he had been lying about job prospects and about attending Madison College.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.