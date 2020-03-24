Seniors share messages of positivity during COVID-19 shutdown

BARABOO, Wis. — Residents of Baraboo’s St. Clare Meadows Care Center are sharing positive messages on social media during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Residents at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo are using social media to communicate with their families and friends. As you can see, their messages are full of love (and some humor). ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/FPy0ExS6yo — SSM Health Wisconsin (@ssmhealthwi) March 24, 2020

A tweet from SSM Health Wisconsin shared some of the messages, which the healthcare provider says residents have been sending to family and friends.

Some messages include snippets like “I’m too ornery to get sick” and reminders that hugs and kisses should still be six feet apart.

