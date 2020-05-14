Seniors in 5 states including Wisconsin file legal challenge to absentee voting rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A group of Minnesota seniors is joining their counterparts in at least four other states by legally challenging their state’s absentee voting rules amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund in Ramsey County District Court seeks to stop the state from requiring a witness signature on their mail-in ballot, as well as a postmark deadline.

The Star Tribune reported that the plaintiffs say because they are self-quarantining, seeking a signature from a witness could put them at risk of contracting COVID-19. The lawsuit follows similar legal actions by Alliance for Retired Americans chapters in Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

