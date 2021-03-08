Seniors fight pandemic fatigue by playing pickleball

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

MONONA, Wis. — A group of senior citizens get together everyday at 7 a.m. to play the game that has made them a family, pickleball.

Since June, these players have been meeting at Winnequah Park for some exercise and social interaction. They call themselves the ‘pickleball family.’

The organizer of the group, Sandi Bernhardt, says they started celebrating birthdays and holidays together.

“This is the pickleball family. We’re all good friends, everybody loves everybody,” Bernhardt said.

The sport has made it an easy way for these players to get outside for sun, exercise and fresh air. They say it has been a big reason why they got through the pandemic.

“It was just a great and special thing and one of the things that got me through the pandemic times,” said Bob Nelsen.

According to pickleball player, Mary Zins, it has kept everyone healthy and happy both physically and mentally.

The group played throughout the winter months by shoveling the courts, using hand warmers and wearing extra layers and mittens. The players look forward to the warmer temperatures.

“With the pandemic, we had to play outdoors,” Bernhardt said. “We love it and we don’t want to back indoors.”

They will continue to spend their mornings together on the pickleball court.

